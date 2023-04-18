Urshela is starting at second base and batting seventh for the Angels in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Urshela has now made starts at every infield position this season and should continue to play regularly even if he doesn't have a set position. He's sporting a .780 OPS with one home run over 14 games this season.
