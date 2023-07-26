Canning did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings against the Tigers. He struck out eight.

Canning's now tallied 20 strikeouts over his last two outings (10.2 innings). He was able to limit the damage Tuesday, holding the Tigers to just two runs despite allowing eight hits. Canning now sports a 4.46 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 91:25 K:BB across 16 starts (84.2 innings) this season. The 27-year-old right-hander is currently lined up to face Atlanta on the road in his next outing.