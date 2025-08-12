The Angels placed Campero on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained left ankle.

Campero had to be carted off the field Monday after injuring his ankle crashing into the outfield wall while chasing a ball that went over the fence. It remains unclear whether he'll be able to return from the IL when eligible Aug. 22. In the meantime, the Angels will add Niko Kavadas to their bench from Triple-A Salt Lake.