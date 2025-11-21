Campero was non-tendered by the Angels on Friday.

The 28-year-old outfielder split most his time between Triple-A Salt Lake and the majors during the 2025 regular season, though he ended the campaign on the 10-day injured list due to a left ankle sprain that he sustained in mid-August. He posted an .875 OPS across 164 plate appearances in Triple-A and a .618 OPS over 66 plate appearances in the majors. Once he's fully recovered from his ankle injury, Campero will look to catch on with a team in need of depth in the outfield.