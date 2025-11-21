Gustavo Campero: Non-tendered by Halos
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campero was non-tendered by the Angels on Friday.
The 28-year-old outfielder split most his time between Triple-A Salt Lake and the majors during the 2025 regular season, though he ended the campaign on the 10-day injured list due to a left ankle sprain that he sustained in mid-August. He posted an .875 OPS across 164 plate appearances in Triple-A and a .618 OPS over 66 plate appearances in the majors. Once he's fully recovered from his ankle injury, Campero will look to catch on with a team in need of depth in the outfield.
More News
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Officially done for season•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Facing extended absence•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Placed on IL•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Suffers leg injury•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Losing out on starts to Teodosio•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: On bench after six straight starts•