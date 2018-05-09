Kinsler went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rockies.

Kinsler's recent 10-game slump (6-for-44) has dropped his slash line to .189/.260/.256 on the year. The veteran acknowledged his struggles after the game, telling Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register that, "right now I'm not hitting the ball very hard, and when I am hitting the ball hard, it seems to be going right at people." Kinsler's self-evaluation is backed up by the underlying numbers, as his 22.2 hard contact rate is the worst of his career. He also owns a career-worst .200 BABIP, providing hope that his batting average will rise when his luck turns around. The 36-year-old is still leading off for the Angels, but it wouldn't be surprising to see manager Mike Scioscia move him lower in the lineup while he figures things out at the plate.