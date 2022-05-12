Mayfield went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Getting the start in right field and batting seventh, Mayfield was able to steal his first bag of the year off the battery of Shane McClanahan and Francisco Mejia. The 31-year-old utility player has started three straight games, all in right while Taylor Ward nursed a hamstring injury, and while he will be in the middle-infield mix as long as David Fletcher (hip) is on the shelf, Mayfield faces a lot of competition from Tyler Wade, Andrew Velazquez and Luis Rengifo for at-bats.