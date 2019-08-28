Barria is not scheduled to start against the Red Sox over the weekend, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Barria was originally scheduled to start Saturday against Boston, but the Angels are listing Jose Suarez, Dillon Peters and Andrew Heaney as their starters for the three-game series. It's unclear if Barria will slot back into the rotation at this point; with a pair of off days, the Angels won't need a fifth starter until next Saturday against the White Sox.