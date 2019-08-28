Angels' Jaime Barria: Next start TBD
Barria is not scheduled to start against the Red Sox over the weekend, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Barria was originally scheduled to start Saturday against Boston, but the Angels are listing Jose Suarez, Dillon Peters and Andrew Heaney as their starters for the three-game series. It's unclear if Barria will slot back into the rotation at this point; with a pair of off days, the Angels won't need a fifth starter until next Saturday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Gives up two runs in loss•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Getting another turn in rotation•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Effective in no-decision•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Called up for doubleheader start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Tuesday start flipped to Game 2•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Starting Game 1 of twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start