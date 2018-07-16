Angels' Jefry Marte: Hits fourth home run
Marte went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Dodgers.
Marte was the entirety of the Angels' offense Sunday, launching a three-run home run off Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning. It was his fourth home run of the season and first since June 4. His two hits were his first since he came off the disabled list on July 5, though he has managed to post a .473 slugging percentage in 55 at-bats against southpaws this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...