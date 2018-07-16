Marte went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Dodgers.

Marte was the entirety of the Angels' offense Sunday, launching a three-run home run off Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning. It was his fourth home run of the season and first since June 4. His two hits were his first since he came off the disabled list on July 5, though he has managed to post a .473 slugging percentage in 55 at-bats against southpaws this season.

