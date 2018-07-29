Marte will start at first base and bat eighth Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Marte has seen his opportunities tail off since Albert Pujols returned from the 10-day disabled list July 23, as he'll pick up just his second start in seven games. He'll just be entering the lineup Sunday with Shohei Ohtani taking a seat with a lefty (Marco Gonzales) twirling for the Mariners.