Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and a pair of runs scored in Monday's extra-innings win over Texas.

Marte got a rare start against a right-handed starter and went yard for the sixth time this season. The 27-year-old started at first base with Jose Miguel Fernandez sliding over to cover a second, a situation that could persist if Andrelton Simmons (knee) is forced to miss additional time. Marte is slashing .214/.265/.353 over 200 plate appearances this year, so he is unlikely to draw much fantasy interest in a starting role even with Monday's homer.