Marte signed a contract with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan on Thursday, The Japan Times reports.

Marte was designated for assignment by the Angels in November and elected free agency after spending the last two years in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old slashed .216/.273/.371 with seven home runs in 209 plate appearances in 2018, and will now test his luck overseas.

