Angels' Jefry Marte: Records just one at-bat in start
Marte started at first base Thursday, scoring a run after getting hit by a pitch in his lone at-bat in a win over Seattle.
Marte received his second consecutive start against a southpaw, but he was subbed out for Luis Valbuena after Mariners' starter James Paxton (back) exited the contest in the first inning. Marte has been exclusively deployed against left-handed starters on days where Shohei Ohtani sits since returning from the disabled list July 5. The 27-year-old is slashing .242/.296/.408 in 91 plate appearances this season, and he won't move the fantasy needle in his limited role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart