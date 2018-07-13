Marte started at first base Thursday, scoring a run after getting hit by a pitch in his lone at-bat in a win over Seattle.

Marte received his second consecutive start against a southpaw, but he was subbed out for Luis Valbuena after Mariners' starter James Paxton (back) exited the contest in the first inning. Marte has been exclusively deployed against left-handed starters on days where Shohei Ohtani sits since returning from the disabled list July 5. The 27-year-old is slashing .242/.296/.408 in 91 plate appearances this season, and he won't move the fantasy needle in his limited role.