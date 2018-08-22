Marte homered in his lone at-bat in Tuesday's loss to Arizona.

The emergence of Taylor Ward at third base and the healthy combination of Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani as the Angels' primary first base and designated hitter options have limited Marte to a bench role in August. The 27-year-old hasn't helped his case for playing time, slashing just .214/.257/.371 over 148 plate appearances this season.

