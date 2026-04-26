Angels' Jordan Romano: DFA'd by Halos
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels designated Romano for assignment on Sunday.
The veteran right-hander started the season strong with four saves and five scoreless frames in his first six outings, but the Angels have decided to cut him loose after giving up nine earned runs in his past five appearances. Romano had 8.23 ERA in 49 regular-season appearances for the Phillies in 2025 and may have a difficult time getting another look in the big leagues this year.
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