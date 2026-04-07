Angels' Jordan Romano: Gets one out for save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romano earned a save against Atlanta on Monday, retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth inning.
The Angels carried a 6-1 lead into the ninth frame, so it looked like Romano wouldn't be needed. However, reliever Chase Silseth ran into some trouble, giving up a solo home run to open the inning and then putting a pair of runners on base. Romano was summoned to put out the fire and did just that, getting Mike Yastrzemski to fly out to end the game. Romano is now 4-for-4 on save chances and has yet to give up a run through five innings, so he seems to have a pretty good hold on the Angels' closer role.
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