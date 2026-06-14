Angels' Jose Siri: Goes deep in win

Siri went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Rays.

Siri didn't get the start Saturday, but he made an impact off the bench. The outfielder has gone 9-for-27 (.333) with two homers and 10 RBI over nine contests in June, though he has been limited to a part-time role. For the season, he's batting .333 with a .988 OPS, three homers, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases over 51 plate appearances. Siri should be in the lineup versus most left-handed pitchers, and he serves as a fourth outfielder versus right-handers.