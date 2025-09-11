Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 27th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Twins.

The veteran closer has converted 12 straight save chances since the beginning of July, posting a 1.37 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB in 26.1 innings over that stretch while also adding four wins. Jansen is up to 474 saves for his career, leaving him four behind Hall of Famer Lee Smith for third place on the all-time list.