Angels' Kevin Maitan: Opens in extended spring training
Maitan is opening the season in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
This was expected, as Maitan, despite all the hype and pedigree, has not yet had success in a short-season league. He should open the year in the AZL. Evaluators will be looking for offensive production, but also will be keeping a keen eye on the 18-year-old's conditioning, as it will be important for him to keep his weight in check as he moves up the ranks.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...