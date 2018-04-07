Maitan is opening the season in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.

This was expected, as Maitan, despite all the hype and pedigree, has not yet had success in a short-season league. He should open the year in the AZL. Evaluators will be looking for offensive production, but also will be keeping a keen eye on the 18-year-old's conditioning, as it will be important for him to keep his weight in check as he moves up the ranks.