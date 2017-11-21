Maitan will be eligible to sign with other MLB teams beginning in two weeks, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Maitan will be allowed to sign elsewhere this offseason after he was declared a free agent by MLB on Tuesday as part of the Braves' punishment for illegal dealings in the international free agent market. Behind Shohei Ohtani -- who isn't even guaranteed to come over in 2018 -- the 17-year-old switch-hitter will be the most sought-after international free agent on the market this winter. While he didn't impress in rookie ball last season, he's said to be in significantly better shape heading into 2018 and still carries the potential to provide a plus hit tool and plus-plus raw power. Not many teenage prospects have a fantasy ceiling as high as Maitan's at the moment.