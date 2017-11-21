Kevin Maitan: Eligible to sign in two weeks
Maitan will be eligible to sign with other MLB teams beginning in two weeks, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Maitan will be allowed to sign elsewhere this offseason after he was declared a free agent by MLB on Tuesday as part of the Braves' punishment for illegal dealings in the international free agent market. Behind Shohei Ohtani -- who isn't even guaranteed to come over in 2018 -- the 17-year-old switch-hitter will be the most sought-after international free agent on the market this winter. While he didn't impress in rookie ball last season, he's said to be in significantly better shape heading into 2018 and still carries the potential to provide a plus hit tool and plus-plus raw power. Not many teenage prospects have a fantasy ceiling as high as Maitan's at the moment.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....