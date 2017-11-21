Maitan will be declared a free agent by MLB as part of the Braves' punishment for illegal dealings in the international free agent market, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Apparently other prospects could be declared free agents too, but Maitan is the big fish. Teams have been trying to position themselves to sign Shohei Ohtani this offseason, but Maitan, who will be subject to the same financial restrictions, will serve as a solid consolation prize, assuming he declared eligible to sign this winter. He was in pretty bad physical shape last season, prompting evaluators to say with confidence that he won't be able to stick at shortstop. However, he appears to have diligently worked on his conditioning this offseason, so he should at least be able to handle third base long term. The switch-hitting prodigy did not post impressive numbers last season as a 17-year-old in rookie ball, but he still has the potential to provide a plus hit tool and plus-plus raw power, which puts his fantasy ceiling in rare company among teenage prospects.