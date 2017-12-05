Angels' Kevin Maitan: Signs with Angels
Maitan agreed to a contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
Among the 12 prospects granted free agency as part of the Braves' sanctions for violating international signing guidelines, Maitan was the biggest loss. Maitan struggled at rookie ball in his first professional season (.629 OPS), but he's just 17 and there is still a lot to dream on with the switch-hitter's bat. He will likely be held back to begin 2018, but Maitan may get a look with a full-season affiliate before the end of the campaign.
More News
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...