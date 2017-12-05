Maitan agreed to a contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Among the 12 prospects granted free agency as part of the Braves' sanctions for violating international signing guidelines, Maitan was the biggest loss. Maitan struggled at rookie ball in his first professional season (.629 OPS), but he's just 17 and there is still a lot to dream on with the switch-hitter's bat. He will likely be held back to begin 2018, but Maitan may get a look with a full-season affiliate before the end of the campaign.