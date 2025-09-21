Garcia allowed two hits and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.

Garcia got the save chance because Kenley Jansen stayed back in Anaheim to avoid the risks associated with his atrial fibrillation, which has been aggravated by the altitude in past trips to Colorado, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Garcia wasn't exactly at his best, allowing multiple baserunners for the fourth time in his last eight appearances, but he was able to get the job done for his second save of the season. The right-hander has added 11 holds while pitching to a 3.48 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 48:25 K:BB over 54.1 innings between the Angels, Dodgers and Nationals this season. Garcia has pitched twice in the last three days, so it's unclear if he'll be available should a save situation arise Sunday.