Angels' Luis Valbuena: Not regaining starting role
Valbuena will sit for the second straight game Saturday against Cleveland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The trade of Ian Kinsler seemed to open up playing time for Valbuena, with David Fletcher sliding over from third base to second. Instead, it's been Kaleb Cowart who's started three straight games at third. Valbuena figures to fill in occasionally at various spots, but his .199/.253/.335 season line certainly doesn't demand more playing time.
