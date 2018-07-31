Valbuena could regain regular playing time following Ian Kinsler's trade to the Red Sox on Monday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

David Fletcher -- who overtook Valbuena at third base -- figures to fill in for Kinsler at the keystone, opening up a path to regular playing time for Valbuena at the hot corner. The Angels could call up another infielder to compete for playing time prior to Tuesday's contest against the Rays, but the slugging infielder figures to be the main beneficiary at this point. Valbuena has struggled to the tune of a .202/.254/.340 slash line this season, but he possesses just enough pop (31 homers in 684 plate appearances over the last two years) to draw deep-league interest if he starts against righties.