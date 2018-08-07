Luis Valbuena: Released by Angels
Valbuena was released by the Angels on Tuesday.
Unsurprisingly, no team wanted to claim a 32-year-old who hasn't reached the Mendoza Line in two seasons. He has done enough earlier in his career for him to latch on somewhere on a minor-league deal, but he's unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact unless he makes an unexpected turnaround.
