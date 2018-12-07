Luis Valbuena: Passes away after car accident
Valbuena tragically passed away after being involved in a car accident Thursday in Venezuela, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Valbuena played with the Mariners, Indians, Cubs, Astros and Angels over 11 major-league seasons and was only 33 years old.
