Angels' Max Stassi: Not starting Wednesday
Stassi isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Stassi returned to the lineup Tuesday against Texas and went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and a strikeout. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh Wednesday.
