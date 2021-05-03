site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-max-stassi-on-bench-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Max Stassi: On bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stassi will sit Monday against the Rays.
Stassi started three of the Angels' last four games after returning from a thumb injury Wednesday. Kurt Suzuki starts behind the plate Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read