Stassi (hip/personal) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list by the Angels on Saturday.

Stassi remains without a timetable to return while dealing with a hip injury and also a personal matter that has sidelined the backstop since the start of the season. This removes the backstop from the 40-man roster, and the Angels used that room to select the contract of Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.