Hermosillo went 4-for-5 and hit for the cycle Tuesday in Triple-A Salt Lake's 13-9 victory over Fresno, scoring twice and plating six runs.

Eighty percent of Hermosillo's season RBI total has come in two games, with the outfielder having previously driven in six runs as part of a two-homer effort April 17. Hermosillo is slashing a commendable .275/.365/.516 and has contributed four steals over 105 plate appearances for Salt Lake. He possesses a spot on the 40-man roster and could get his first callup to the Angels at some point this season, though he would likely be limited to a reserve role.