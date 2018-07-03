Angels' Miguel Almonte: Called up from minors
Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Almonte has only appeared in 11 major-league games over the course of his career, with nine coming in 2015 with the Royals. Over 5.1 innings with Salt Lake, he's posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. Look for him to serve as added depth out of the Angels' bullpen while with the team.
