Angels' Miguel Almonte: Sent to Triple-A
Almonte cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Almonte was designated for assignment earlier in the week but will remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 25-year-old struggled in both the majors and minors in 2018, posting an ERA over 10 while issuing 18 walks over 27.1 total innings.
