Almonte was dealt to the Angels on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Almonte was recently designated for assignment by the Royals. In a corresponding move, the Angels removed Juan Graterol from the 40-man roster. Almonte has only appeared in 11 big-league games over the course of his career, but performed well between the Double- and Triple-A levels in 2017. He will begin the year with Triple-A Salt Lake.