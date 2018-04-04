Angels' Miguel Almonte: Traded to Angels
Almonte was dealt to the Angels on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Almonte was recently designated for assignment by the Royals. In a corresponding move, the Angels removed Juan Graterol from the 40-man roster. Almonte has only appeared in 11 big-league games over the course of his career, but performed well between the Double- and Triple-A levels in 2017. He will begin the year with Triple-A Salt Lake.
More News
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Designated for assignment•
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Optioned to minors•
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Fans three in three spring innings•
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Posts strong minor-league marks in 2017•
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Likely done for season•
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...