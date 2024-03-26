Manager Ron Washington confirmed Tuesday that Sano has made the Angels' roster, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.

Sano signed a minor-league contract with the Angels in January and was reported as having lost 58 pounds entering spring training. He did not play professional baseball last season, instead playing with Estrellas Orinetales in the Dominican Winter League during the offseason. For Minnesota in 2022, the veteran recorded just five hits with a home run in 71 plate appearances. In his last full season of work in 2021, the slugger had a .778 OPS with 30 home runs across 532 plate appearances in 135 games. In spring training this year, the 30-year-old has slashed .200/.298/.400 with three home runs in 57 trips to the plate. Sano will serve as a designated hitter, filling the void created by the departure of Shohei Ohtani.