Sano said Sunday that he's lost 58 pounds in an effort to stay healthy, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano had some visa issues that delayed his arrival at camp, but he reported Sunday and turned heads with his weight loss. The veteran is trying to get his career back on track after not catching on with any team last season and playing in just 20 big-league games in 2022. The Angels signed Sano to a minor-league deal in January with the hope that he can return to the level of production that led to 30-plus homers in both 2019 and 2021 while he was with the Twins.