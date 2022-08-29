Mayers is slated to make his next start Tuesday against the Yankees in Anaheim.

After tossing 5.1 innings in long relief Aug. 17, Mayers was summoned into the Angels' six-man rotation last week as a replacement for the struggling Touki Toussaint. In his first start of the season last Wednesday in Tampa Bay, Mayers was excellent, as he struck out five over five shutout frames while scattering two hits and three walks. The home matchup with the Yankees isn't the softest landing spot, though it's perhaps more favorable than earlier in the season with New York having performed as a league-average offense (99 wRC+, 15th in MLB) since the All-Star break.