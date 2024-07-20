Manager Ron Washington said Friday that Trout (knee) will head to the Angels' complex in Arizona to face live pitching before beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Washington didn't say exactly when Trout's assignment might begin, though it seems the outfielder's goal of returning from the injured list before the end of July is still feasible. However, considering the 32-year-old slugger has been held out of action for over two months, the Angels may extend his assignment into early August to ensure he receives enough at-bats before rejoining the active roster.