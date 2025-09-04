Trout (skin infection) will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and bat second against the Royals on Thursday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

After missing two games while recovering from a skin infection, Trout will rejoin the starting nine Thursday with left-hander Noah Cameron on the bump for Kansas City. Trout has been stuck in a bit of a slump recently, slashing just .162/.244/.216 with 18 strikeouts over his last 10 games.