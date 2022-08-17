Trout (ribs) responded well after taking live batting practice Monday and could be activated by the Angels this week, per MLB.com.

Trout's progress has come about rapidly over the past several days, as he was doing soft-toss drills Saturday and has since moved up to hitting out of a cage and taking live batting practice. He's also been throwing and running, and the superstar slugger indicated Monday that he felt "great" after facing live pitching. Trout had a scheduled recovery day Tuesday, but Angels manager Phil Nevin refused to rule him out of making a return Wednesday. That may be premature -- the team has an off day Thursday, so it would seem to make more sense for Trout to be held out until after then -- but all indications are that his return is imminent.