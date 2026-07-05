Angels' Mike Trout: Could return Tuesday

Trout (hamstring) took batting practice on the field Saturday and said he could return to the Angels' lineup as soon as Tuesday versus Texas, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout has been sidelined since June 17 due to a right hamstring strain. He recently ramped up his on-field activities and said Saturday that he ran at about 90 percent with "no pain." All signs point to Trout being activated next week, perhaps as soon as Tuesday (following Monday's team day off). Trout was also named an American League All-Star starter Saturday, and he'll presumably be able to appear in that game as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks moving forward.