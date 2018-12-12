Angels' Mike Trout: Expected to bat second
Manager Brad Ausmus said he is anticipating Trout to hit second in the Angels' lineup next year, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Trout spent a majority of this past season split between the second and third spots in the order, though Ausmus appears to have a plan in place to place him in the two-hole heading into spring training. The bottom line is that there's not much of a difference between these spots for a player of Trout's caliber, but he may wind up scoring a few more runs and having less RBI chances if this intention holds true.
