Trout (ribs) felt good after hitting on the field Saturday, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Trout's outlook didn't look good after it was revealed in late July that he was dealing with a rare back condition, but he was clear as soon as the reports came out that he'd be able to return this season. While the Angels have no incentive to rush him back in a lost season, it does indeed appear that he'll be back in action eventually, as he's continued to make steady progress in his recovery.