Trout (knee) is headed to Arizona on Saturday to face live pitching at the Angels' Spring Training complex, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout is expected to spend two days in Arizona before launching a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. The outfielder has been sidelined since April 30 while recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee, but he could return to the Angels' lineup as soon as Thursday at home versus the Athletics.