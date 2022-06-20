Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mariners.
Trout finished the five-game series this weekend with five homers, including blasts that accounted for the game-winning run in each of the last three contests. The power surge has him up to 21 long balls in 61 games. He's added a .290/.389/.659 slash line with 43 RBI, 47 runs scored, 15 doubles and a triple across 252 plate appearances. He'll look to keep things going this week back in Anaheim, as the Angels are set to welcome the Royals for three games early in the week before another series with the Mariners over next weekend.