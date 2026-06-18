Angels' Mike Trout: Placed on IL

The Angels placed Trout on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a hamstring injury, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Trout has tallied three homers, five RBI, seven runs and two steals during his eight-game hitting streak, but he'll now have to sit out until at least June 28 while he nurses his injured hamstring. The details of his injury remain unknown, so it's unclear whether he'll be ready to return by then. Jose Siri is likely to take over as the Angels' primary center fielder until Trout returns, and Christian Moore will come up from Triple-A Salt Lake to replenish the team's bench depth.