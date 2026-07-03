Angels' Mike Trout: Progressing in recovery

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said Friday that Trout (hamstring) is improving in his recovery and is "really close" to returning from the 10-day injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout continues to progressing his recovery from a hamstring injury that landed him on the 10-day IL in mid-June. Per Greg Beacham of The Associated Press, Trout is expected to hit on the field this weekend and is on track to be back with the Angels early next week against the Rangers. Prior to being placed on the IL, Trout had an .866 OPS with seven steals, 17 home runs and 36 RBI across 335 plate appearances.