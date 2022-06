Trout (groin) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Red Sox, but he's considered day-to-day and may be available off the bench, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Trout was removed from Tuesday's contest with tightness in his left groin, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. The Angels figure to remain cautious so the 30-year-old could be held out of the lineup for a couple days depending how he feels. Juan Lagares will man center field Wednesday in Trout's place.