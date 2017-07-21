Smith (forearm) has made four rehab starts at AZL rookie ball and is expected to return to Triple-A Salt Lake in the near future, Bill Mitchell of Baseball America reports.

The 25-year-old had an outside chance at the Angels' Opening Day roster in spring training, but has been dealing with a forearm strain all season and has made only one appearance for Salt Lake.

