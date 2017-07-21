Angels' Nate Smith: Nearing return
Smith (forearm) has made four rehab starts at AZL rookie ball and is expected to return to Triple-A Salt Lake in the near future, Bill Mitchell of Baseball America reports.
The 25-year-old had an outside chance at the Angels' Opening Day roster in spring training, but has been dealing with a forearm strain all season and has made only one appearance for Salt Lake.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...