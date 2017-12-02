Smith will miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing shoulder surgery this week, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Smith recently underwent anterior capsule surgery in September as well, after dealing with forearm issues throughout the course of the 2017 campaign. A timeline for his recovery is expected to take 12-to-14 months, so he should be able to head into the 2019 season at full health, barring any setbacks.

