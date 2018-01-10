Angels' Nate Smith: Designated for assignment
Smith was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday.
No surprises here, as Smith was ruled out for the 2018 season after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier in the offseason. His original timeline for recovery was 12-14 months, which puts him in line to enter the 2019 season at full health.
